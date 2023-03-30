site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Ryan Vilade: Designated for assignment
Vilade was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Thursday.
Vilade didn't make the cut for an Opening Day roster spot and now moves into DFA limbo. Pittsburgh claimed the 24-year-old outfielder away from the Rockies back in November.
