The Pirates will select Ryan's contract ahead of Thursday's season opener versus the Marlins, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

While attending camp as a non-roster invitee, Ryan earned his way into the Bucs' Opening Day bullpen after striking out 10 and allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and four walks over 7.2 innings in Grapefruit League play. The 28-year-old right-hander will likely be ticketed for low-leverage work out of the bullpen to begin the season.