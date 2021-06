Howard gave up six earned runs on four hits and two walks while recording only two outs in Friday's 11-10 win over the Indians.

He surrendered a grand slam to Cesar Hernandez in his worst outing of 2021. Howard threw only 18 of 33 pitches for strikes, leading to his struggles. The lefty had compiled a 2.45 ERA and nine holds in 25.2 innings prior to Friday, but saw his earned-run average jump nearly two runs (4.44).