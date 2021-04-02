Howard (1-0) earned the win in relief Thursday against the Cubs after tossing a scoreless inning while fanning three.

Howard pitched the sixth inning and was absolutely dominant -- he tossed nine of his 13 pitches for strikes while fanning the three batters he faced, although the entire Pirates bullpen was lights out and allowed just one run across six frames between six hurlers. Howard is coming off the best season of his career in 2020, as he posted a 3.86 ERA with a career-best 1.24 WHIP across 21 innings (22 appearances).