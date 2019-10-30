Howard was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Wednesday.

Howard threw 19 innings for the Rockies this season, struggling to a 6.63 ERA. The lefty's 25.3 percent strikeout rate was decent, and he struck out 28.7 percent of batters at Triple-A Albuquerque, so he could have a shot at a bullpen spot in Pittsburgh on Opening Day.

