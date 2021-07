The Pirates placed Howard on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right oblique strain, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

The lefty appeared in five games after being activated from the IL on June 29, posting a 16.20 ERA in 3.1 innings while walking four batters and hitting two. It's unclear whether Howard will be activated soon after he's eligible July 20, or if he's set for a more extended absence as his oblique heals. The Pirates have yet to announce a corresponding move.