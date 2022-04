The Pirates shifted Howard's (back) rehab assignment from Low-A Bradenton to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Howard will get a stiffer test for his second rehab outing after he struck out two and issued one walk over a scoreless inning for Bradenton on Friday. If all goes well in his appearance for Indianapolis, Howard could be activated from the 10-day injured list at some point over the weekend.