Howard (2-3) allowed two runs on three hits while pitching just one-third of an inning during Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Cardinals.

As part of a bullpen meltdown, Geoff Hartlieb came in and walked the first two batters he saw, and Howard inherited the runners, then had to work out of a further jam of his own making. It squandered six no-hit innings from Mitch Keller and raised Howard's ERA to 3.66 through 20 appearances.