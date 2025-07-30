The Pirates acquired Stafura, left-hander Taylor Rogers and cash considerations from the Reds on Wednesday in exchange for third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor is a battle-tested reliever, but Stafura, a 20-year-old infielder, is the more intriguing long-term piece for the Pirates. A 2023 second-round pick, Stafura has spent the entire season at Single-A Daytona, slashing .262/.393/.411 with four home runs and a 28-for-33 success rate on stolen-base attempts over 401 plate appearances. Stafura is likely to report to the Pirates' Florida State League affiliate in Bradenton.