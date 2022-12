Randall was acquired by the Pirates from the Diamondbacks on Friday in exchange for Diego Castillo.

A seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft, Randall posted a 3.82 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 104:25 K:BB ratio over 108.1 innings at High-A Hillsboro in 2022. He was not ranked by MLB Pipeline among the Diamondbacks' top 30 prospects.