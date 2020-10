Poppen was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Thursday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Poppen was designated for assignment by the Twins on Tuesday, but he'll find a spot on another 40-man roster just two days later. The right-hander will spend the offseason with his new club after allowing four runs while striking out 10 over 7.2 innings during six appearances in 2020. Utility man JT Riddle was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.