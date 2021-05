Poppen was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Thursday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Poppen was sent down by Pittsburgh in early May and will now be removed from the 40-man roster after Will Craig's contract was selected as part of a corresponding move. Poppen made three relief appearances for the pirates to begin the season and allowed four runs on 11 hits and two walks while striking out four in 4.2 innings.