Rodriguez arrived for spring training Wednesday feeling 100 percent following an injury-ridden 2017 campaign, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez was involved in a car accident in January 2017 and suffered a torn rotator cuff. He returned to the field in July, but never fully returned to health. The 32-year-old outfielder was traded to the Pirates in August, and finished the year slashing just .167/.276/.295. Rodriguez expects to have a bounce back season in 2018 and will likely contribute off the bench, although he'll have an opportunity to compete for Pittsburgh's No. 3 outfield spot this spring.