Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 13-5 loss to the Cubs.

The homer and RBI were his first of the year. Rodriguez has seen minimal playing time so far, and while the 32-year-old is capable of supplying decent power numbers in regular at-bats, it would likely take an injury or two around the Pirates' infield for that to happen.

