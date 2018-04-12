Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Clubs first homer of season Wednesday
Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 13-5 loss to the Cubs.
The homer and RBI were his first of the year. Rodriguez has seen minimal playing time so far, and while the 32-year-old is capable of supplying decent power numbers in regular at-bats, it would likely take an injury or two around the Pirates' infield for that to happen.
