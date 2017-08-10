Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Connects for fourth homer
Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the Tigers.
The homer was Rodriguez's fourth of the season and second in four games since he was traded back to Pittsburgh. He's started three of the last four games -- one at shortstop, one in right field and one at second base. He should continue to see semi-regular starts while serving in a super-utility role.
