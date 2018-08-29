Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Designated for assignment
Rodriguez was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Rodriguez was cast off the active roster in order to make room for Jordy Mercer (calf), who was reinstated from the DL in a corresponding move. The utility man will now pass through waivers in order to determine where he will wind up. In 66 games with Pittsburgh, he hit just .167/.277/.313.
