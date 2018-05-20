Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Drives in one run Saturday
Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's loss to the Padres.
Hitting out of the leadoff spot, Rodriguez knocked a double and notched his 11th RBI of the season. He's still struggling, hitting .190 and striking out over 33 percent of the time, so his time atop the Pirates' order will likely be short-lived.
More News
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Drives in two Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Starting in Chicago•
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Launches leadoff homer Saturday•
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Leading off against Phillies•
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Swats second homer in Wednesday's win•
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Gets nod Tuesday against Rockies•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...