Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Drives in two Wednesday
Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the White Sox.
Getting a rare start in center field, Rodriguez stakes the Bucs to an early 2-1 lead in the second inning with just his second double of the season. The veteran utility player is slashing a tepid .171/.293/.357 through 30 games, but he's showing faint signs of life at the plate -- of his six extra-base hits on the year, three of them have come in his last four starts.
