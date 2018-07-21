Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Enjoys big night Friday
Rodriguez's three-hit, four-RBI performance Friday snapped a 2-for-38 slump that started May 20.
He's had a dreadful showing in 2018, both at the plate and in the field. The slick fielder has already totaled five errors in limited play. As a result, there have been calls for the team to release Rodriguez, especially with prospects Kevin Newman and Kevin Kramer waiting in the wings at Triple-A. While it remains to be seen whether Rodriguez finishes the year with Pittsburgh, for at least one night he showed the potential which made him a fine utilityman for several seasons. Rodriguez is slashing .165/.289/.314 with four homers in 142 plate appearances.
