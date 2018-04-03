Rodriguez went 1-for-2 after replacing Jordy Mercer (finger) at shortstop Monday.

Rodriguez would likely start at shortstop if Mercer's injury forces him to miss a game or two. Rodriguez belted 18 homers in 300 at-bats in 2016 and missed most of 2017 with a shoulder injury. He hit four homers this spring but struck out 20 times in 43 at-bats. He's expected to serve mostly as a backup in both the infield and outfield in 2018.