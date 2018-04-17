Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Gets nod Tuesday against Rockies
Rodriguez will start at second base Tuesday for the first time in 2018.
Rodriguez will be making just his third start in two weeks. He hit a three-run homer last Wednesday at Wrigley Field but is slashing .176/.273/.353 in 19 plate appearances. He figures to see more playing time with Josh Harrison (hand) sidelined until June.
More News
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Clubs first homer of season Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Forced into shortstop duty Monday•
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Rebounding from difficult 2017•
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Arrives to camp feeling healthy•
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Connects for fourth homer•
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Traded to Pirates•
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?