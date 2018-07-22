Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with his fifth homer of the season in Sunday's 9-2 win over Cincinnati.

He's started all three post All-Star break games at second base, going 6-for-12 with a double, two homers and six RBI. Starting second baseman Josh Harrison isn't far from returning -- he could be back as soon as Monday, but Rodriguez is hot right now. It wouldn't be surprising to see manager Clint Hurdle find a spot for the 33-year-old, even if Harrison returns against the Indians.