Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Goes deep against Reds again
Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with his fifth homer of the season in Sunday's 9-2 win over Cincinnati.
He's started all three post All-Star break games at second base, going 6-for-12 with a double, two homers and six RBI. Starting second baseman Josh Harrison isn't far from returning -- he could be back as soon as Monday, but Rodriguez is hot right now. It wouldn't be surprising to see manager Clint Hurdle find a spot for the 33-year-old, even if Harrison returns against the Indians.
