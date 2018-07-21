Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and four RBI in Friday's tilt against the Reds.

Rodriguez launched his fourth home run of the season in the sixth inning, pushing Pittsburgh's lead to five. In his first game back from a quad strain, Rodriguez delivered his first three-hit performance of the season, as he looks to boost a dismal .165 batting average (54 games). He figures to serve as a super-utility man after returning to health.