Rodriguez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left abdomen strain.

Rodriguez is 1-for-17 in his last 19 plate appearances as he has apparently been dealing with an abdomen strain. It's unclear when exactly the 33-year-old sustained the injury, but the Pirates brought the recently-acquired Adeiny Hechavarria onto the active roster to bolster their infield depth.

