Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Phillies.

The utility man's blast was of the leadoff variety, as he took Aaron Nola deep on the second pitch of the game. Rodriguez is hitting just .222 on the season, but since three of his six hits on the season are homers, he holds a solid .879 OPS.

