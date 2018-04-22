Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Launches leadoff homer Saturday
Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Phillies.
The utility man's blast was of the leadoff variety, as he took Aaron Nola deep on the second pitch of the game. Rodriguez is hitting just .222 on the season, but since three of his six hits on the season are homers, he holds a solid .879 OPS.
More News
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Leading off against Phillies•
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Swats second homer in Wednesday's win•
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Gets nod Tuesday against Rockies•
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Clubs first homer of season Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Forced into shortstop duty Monday•
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Rebounding from difficult 2017•
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...