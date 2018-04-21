Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Leading off against Phillies
Rodriguez will will bat atop the order and play second base versus Philadelphia on Saturday.
Rodriguez has appeared in 10 games for the Pirates this season, hitting .174/.296/.435 with two home runs and five RBI. He will be going up against right-hander Aaron Nola during the third contest of a four-game series.
