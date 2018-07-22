Rodriguez will start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against the Reds, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

After a nearly month-long stint on the disabled list, Rodriguez made an impact in his return to action Friday, finishing 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk, four RBI and three runs. He turned in a more modest 1-for-4 effort in Saturday's contest, but Rodriguez will earn a third straight start in the series finale with Josh Harrison (hamstring) confined to the bench. Should Harrison's injury result in a move to the DL, Rodriguez would likely continue to see the bulk of the action at the keystone.