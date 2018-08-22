Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Nearing rehab assignment
Rodriguez (abdomen) will start a minor-league rehab assignment soon, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Rodriguez has been out for over two weeks with a left abdominal strain. It's unclear when his rehab assignment will begin or how long it will last, but he's trending in the right direction and should be back in Pittsburgh before too long, barring setbacks.
