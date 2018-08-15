Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Ready for baseball activites
Rodriguez (abdomen) was cleared Wednesday to resume all baseball activities, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez has been on the shelf since Aug. 5 with a left oblique strain. Though he's trending in the right direction, Rodriguez won't be activated from the disabled list Thursday when first eligible, with Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk stating that the nature of the utility man's injury will force him to miss more than the minimum amount of time. If Rodriguez is able to begin a minor-league rehab assignment or resume playing in simulated games within the next week, he could be activated from the DL before rosters expand in September.
