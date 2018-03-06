Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Rebounding from difficult 2017
Rodriguez, who hit his third homer of the spring Monday, is fully healthy and set to assume the team's super-sub role.
Rodriguez injured his shoulder in an offseason automobile last winter and played hurt in 2017. With Pittsburgh adding left fielder Corey Dickerson while keeping (for now) second baseman Josh Harrison, Rodriguez's path to playing time is limited. He only qualifies as an outfielder in leagues with 20 games minimums, but saw action both the corner (16 games) and middle infield (18) spots. While Rodriguez is likely best left as an in-season pickup, he did hit 18 homers (in 300 at-bats) in 2016 and will gain positional versatility shortly into the new campaign.
