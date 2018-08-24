Rodriguez (abdomen) was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's series opener against the Brewers, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Though Rodriguez was expected to require a rehab assignment this weekend, the Pirates instead elected to reinstate him from the shelf ahead of a three-game set in Milwaukee. In a corresponding move, the club optioned Michael Feliz to Triple-A on Thursday. Across 63 games this year, Rodriguez has slashed .163/.276/.313 with five home runs and 18 RBI.