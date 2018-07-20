Rodriguez (quadriceps) was activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Friday's contest against the Reds, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Rodriguez landed on the disabled list June 27 with a quad strain, but he's since completed a rehab stint in the minor leagues and is ready to go. He'll bat seventh and man second base in Friday's series opener. Rodriguez is currently in the midst of an 0-for-16 skid at the dish.