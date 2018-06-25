Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Returns to bench
Rodriguez is out of the lineup Monday against the Diamondbacks, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Rodriguez had started each of the last three games for the Pirates, receiving assignments at shortstop, second base and left field. According to Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, general manager Neal Huntington delayed that Rodriguez received the extended work over the weekend with the Pirates hoping it would help spark his lagging bat. The decision didn't pay off, as Rodriguez went 0-for-10 with six strikeouts during the four-game series with Arizona, leaving him with just two hits in 38 at-bats over his last 20 appearances.
