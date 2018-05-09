Rodriguez will get the start at second base and bat eighth against the White Sox on Wednesday afternoon, Lance Lysowski of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

He's started only five games since April 22, going 2-for-24 with zero extra-base hits. Pittsburgh will square off against hard-throwing righty Reynaldo Lopez and Rodriguez is batting .098 in 41 at-bats against right-handed pitching. While he provides stellar defense at multiple positions, the 31-year--old continues to struggle at the plate.