Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Starting in Chicago
Rodriguez will get the start at second base and bat eighth against the White Sox on Wednesday afternoon, Lance Lysowski of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
He's started only five games since April 22, going 2-for-24 with zero extra-base hits. Pittsburgh will square off against hard-throwing righty Reynaldo Lopez and Rodriguez is batting .098 in 41 at-bats against right-handed pitching. While he provides stellar defense at multiple positions, the 31-year--old continues to struggle at the plate.
More News
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Launches leadoff homer Saturday•
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Leading off against Phillies•
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Swats second homer in Wednesday's win•
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Gets nod Tuesday against Rockies•
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Clubs first homer of season Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Forced into shortstop duty Monday•
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...