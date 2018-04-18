Rodriguez went 1-for-2 with two walks and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Rockies.

His fourth-inning shot off Kyle Freeland got the Pirates' offense rolling in what turned out to be a rout. Rodriguez has started three of the last four games, but Wednesday's homer -- his second of the year -- was his only hit during that stretch. The veteran utility player will need to improve on his .174/.296/.435 slash line quickly if he wants to keep getting regular playing time while Josh Harrison (hand) is sidelined.