Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Swats second homer in Wednesday's win
Rodriguez went 1-for-2 with two walks and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Rockies.
His fourth-inning shot off Kyle Freeland got the Pirates' offense rolling in what turned out to be a rout. Rodriguez has started three of the last four games, but Wednesday's homer -- his second of the year -- was his only hit during that stretch. The veteran utility player will need to improve on his .174/.296/.435 slash line quickly if he wants to keep getting regular playing time while Josh Harrison (hand) is sidelined.
More News
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Gets nod Tuesday against Rockies•
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Clubs first homer of season Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Forced into shortstop duty Monday•
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Rebounding from difficult 2017•
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Arrives to camp feeling healthy•
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Connects for fourth homer•
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...