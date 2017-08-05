Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Traded to Pirates
Rodriguez was traded to the Pirates for prospect Connor Joe on Saturday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez was dealt after the Pirates claimed him on waivers. He will serve as a utility option for Pittsburgh, so this move doesn't necessarily increase his fantasy value. Rodriguez was hitting .162 (.250 BABIP) with two home runs and one steal in 47 plate appearances this season. He is under contract through the 2018 season.
