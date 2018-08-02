Rodriguez went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts and made an error Wednesday against the Cubs, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

"Tough evening for sure (for Rodriguez)," manager Clint Hurdle said. "We've seen a little bit more of that. He's working to try to figure some things out and we're trying to give him an opportunity to figure some things out." His hot-hitting series in Cincinnati following the All-Star break seems like a distant memory. Rodriguez has struck out 10 times in his last 19 plate appearances, going just 1-for-17.