The Pirates have selected Hernandez with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A hard-throwing prep righty from California with a massive ceiling and extreme risk, Hernandez is the clear top high school arm in the class and has been for some time. He has prototypical size (6-foot-4, 190 pounds), a mid-90s fastball that has touched triple digits in the past, three quality secondary offerings including a plus changeup and plus curveball, and better control than is typical for a high schooler with such an electric arsenal. Even when teams nail the pick with a top prep righty (recent examples include Andrew Painter and Jackson Jobe), Tommy John surgery often comes calling around the time they're ready for primetime, and in other cases injuries or poor command derail their careers before they sniff the big leagues, so there's good reason a prep righty has never been selected first overall. Still, Hernandez's upside is such that he'll be a first-round pick in dynasty first-year player drafts.