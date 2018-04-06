Baz is being held back in extended spring training to start the season, MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo reports.

Given his pedigree (12th overall pick last year) and frontline stuff, it would not have come as a surprise if Baz had opened the year at Low-A, but the Pirates will be cautious with their prized righty. He is likely on a fairly strict innings limit in his first pro season, which may have played a role in him being held back to start the year. Baz should finish the year at Low-A if he stays healthy.