Carle was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Carle was scooped up by Pittsburgh after being dropped from the Rockies' 40-man roster in favor of Wade Davis, who signed with the club at the end of December. The 26-year-old spent most of the 2017 campaign with Triple-A Albuquerque, posting an unremarkable 5.37 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 50:22 K:BB across 62 innings with the Isotopes. He also made his major-league debut, though he struggled in three appearances for the big club, allowing three earned runs on six hits while fanning four batters in four innings out of bullpen. Carle will likely open next season at Triple-A Indianapolis and offer organizational bullpen depth.