Pirates' Socrates Brito: Opting out of season
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Brito decided to opt out of the remainder of the 2020 season after his brother passed away from COVID-19 last week, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Brito was unable to make the Opening Day roster and has since been at the Pirates' alternate training site, but he'll sit out the rest of the season after the tragic death of his sibling.
