Horwitz went 0-for-2 on Saturday against the Phillies.

Horwitz was sidelined for the first seven weeks of the regular season and made his Pirates debut Saturday night. While he occupied the fifth spot in the order, Horwitz was pulled for a pinch-hitter when lefty Matt Strahm took the mound. While he could have been pulled as he continues to build up stamina, this wasn't a positive sign for him to regularly be in the lineup against southpaws.