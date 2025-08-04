Horwitz went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double, six RBI and an additional run scored in Sunday's 9-5 win over the Rockies.

The leadoff man erupted at the plate Sunday, launching a two-run homer in the second inning and following it up with a three-run shot in the sixth. This was the first-baseman's his third career multi-homer game and a new career best with six RBI. Horwitz has been red-hot since the All-Star break, batting .346 (18-for-52) with 15 RBI and nine runs scored over 15 games. The 27-year-old is seeing the ball well and continues to deliver impact production atop this Pirates lineup.