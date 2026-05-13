Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Idle against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Horwitz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
As is usually the case, the left-handed-hitting Horwitz will be left out of the starting nine while the Pirates face a lefty starter (Jose Quintana). Jared Triolo will step in at first base in place of Horwitz, who has gone 3-for-13 (.231 average) with four walks against lefties this season.
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