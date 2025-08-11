Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Idle against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Horwitz is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.
Horwitz batted leadoff in each of the last four games and got on base at a .389 clip while scoring two runs and driving in two more, but the Pirates haven't yet committed to using him regularly against left-handed pitching. With southpaw Jose Quintana on the hill for Milwaukee, the left-handed-hitting Horwitz will give way to the right-handed-hitting Liover Peguero at first base.
