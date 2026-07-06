Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: On track to return by end of July

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that Horwitz (hamstring) is progressing well and will hopefully return from the 10-day injured list at some point shortly after the All-Star break, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Horwitz landed on the IL on June 25 after suffering a left hamstring strain but already seems to be making positive strides in his recovery process, as he recently reported to the Pirates' facility in Florida to begin his rehab program. Cherington suggested that Horwitz is unlikely to be activated when the Pirates open their second-half schedule July 17 in Cleveland, but the 28-year-old first baseman may be ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment around that time. If that's the case, Horwitz could be on track to return from the IL before the end of July.