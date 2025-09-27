Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Reaches five times with two homers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Horwitz went 3-for-3 with two home runs, four RBI, two walks and an additional run scored in Friday's 9-3 win over Atlanta.
It was the second multi-homer game of the year for Horwitz, who piled up at least three RBI for the fifth time this season. The first baseman is heading out on a high note in 2025, slashing a robust .338/.451/.632 with four big flies, eight doubles and 13 RBI across his last 82 trips to the plate (24 games). Horwitz also has career highs in RBI (51), runs scored (54), doubles (26) and walks (43) this year.
