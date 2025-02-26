Horwitz (wrist) will begin taking two-handed dry swings later this week, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Horwitz has been taking one-handed dry swings and is nearly ready to take the next step in his hitting progression as he works his way back from right wrist surgery. He's expected to miss roughly the first month of the season.
