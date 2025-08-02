Horwitz went 1-for-5 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Rockies.

Horwitz reached base twice in the first inning, leading off the game with a single and then walking in his second plate appearance while coming around to score on each occasion. He's swung the bat well since the All-Star break, going 15-for-47 with one home run, nine RBI and six runs scored across 13 games. Horwitz looks likely to remain Pittsburgh's leadoff hitter against righties while sitting against most lefties.