Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Settling in as primary first baseman
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Horwitz will start at first base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Mets.
Heading into spring training, Horwitz's role was somewhat muddled following the offseason additions of Marcell Ozuna, Ryan O'Hearn and Brandon Lowe, but Horwitz looks to have settled into a regular role at first base. The left-handed-hitting Horwitz has occupied the position in each of the Pirates' first two games against right-handed starters, though O'Hearn spelled him at first base Saturday, when the Mets sent lefty David Peterson to the hill.
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